Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is hosting a Trivia Night, March 26 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia to start at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, tables up to 8 players with individuals welcome.

There will also be a silent auction, mulligans, prizes, cash bar, concessions, and a dessert bar. Patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks but asked to leave the drinks to the bartender.

Seats are going fast. Call or text Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188.

