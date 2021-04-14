Future is bright

The transition from middle school to high school can be challenging for some students, so as a way to help make it easier the R-I School District held an Activity Day, April 9.
The idea of Activity Day is to acquaint the eighth grade students with the activities and programs available to them as high school students.
"Activity Day helps students transition to the high school in that it allows them to be aware of the many activities and programs that high school has to offer," Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Assistant Principal Pam Hanner said. "It takes the edge off of entering high school by giving them tours and information needed to help them make decisions on activities and programs that they may be interested in."
Hanner said, she definitely thinks students get excited learning of the many opportunities offered at the high school level.
Fredericktown High School Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves said, the event gives students a connection point for when they come into the building.
"It introduces the eighth graders to some clubs and activities they may not know the high school offers," Eaves said. "I see the excitement in their faces when they see all the opportunities and the high schoolers like to talk about their activities."
"It is always fun to sit back and listen to the high school students as they explain the activities and programs to the eighth grade students," Hanner said. "Afterward, listening to their comments concerning the eighth grade class and being reminded that they were once in their shoes."
FFA and JROTC were each given their own time slot due to the multiple classes offered by each program.
During the FFA time slot, students were given a brief overview of the classes they can sign up for and then were given a tour of the workshop and greenhouse.
At the JROTC building, students were shown a demonstration of the Rifle Team and the Raider Ream. Two KAMBS students from each group had the fun of pulling themselves across a rope stretched between two trees. The Raider Team can get all members of their team across and the rope in the bag in 2 to 3 minutes, on a good day.
"The FFA and JROTC programs are very popular in that they provide wonderful opportunities in leadership and developing skills in agriculture and the military," Hanner said.
The entire eighth grade class made it through the three stages, FFA, JROTC and the activity fair in the gym in roughly two hours.
Eaves said the middle school and high school staff did an amazing job of representing the clubs and organizing the eighth graders.
"It is definitely a big task to organize the activities and presentation to the eighth grade, but it goes over well and is very organized with the assistance of the middle and high school counselors, administrators, staff and students," Hanner said. "The eighth grade enjoy mingling with the upper classmen and learning about the activities and programs available to them. The eighth grade can pick up information from the tables and participate in some of the JROTC activities."
Hanner said this is also a great time for FHS Principal Craig Gibbs and FHS Counselor Carla Gibbs to visit and go over expectations at the high school level and discuss the schedule requirements.
It definitely took a team to pull off the successful Activity Day but KAMBS and FHS staff worked seamlessly together to make it happen.
"It is a group effort with the entire middle and high school staff," Eaves said. "I couldn't do it without Shelley Stacy getting the eighth graders organized and Mallory Lawson getting the StuCo members together to lead the eighth grade groups."
"A very special thank you goes to the middle and high school counselors, administrators, staff and students who help make this opportunity possible for the eighth grade students," Hanner said.
The success of the day could be seen in the excitement on the faces of the eighth graders as they went from table to table signing up for things such as Yearbook, Science Club, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Football, Gold Dusters, FCCLA, Student Council, Marching Band and so much more.
As the members of the class of 2025 looks toward their future as high school students, one thing is for sure, opportunities are plentiful and their future is bright.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com