Future is bright

FFA and JROTC were each given their own time slot due to the multiple classes offered by each program.

During the FFA time slot, students were given a brief overview of the classes they can sign up for and then were given a tour of the workshop and greenhouse.

At the JROTC building, students were shown a demonstration of the Rifle Team and the Raider Ream. Two KAMBS students from each group had the fun of pulling themselves across a rope stretched between two trees. The Raider Team can get all members of their team across and the rope in the bag in 2 to 3 minutes, on a good day.

"The FFA and JROTC programs are very popular in that they provide wonderful opportunities in leadership and developing skills in agriculture and the military," Hanner said.

The entire eighth grade class made it through the three stages, FFA, JROTC and the activity fair in the gym in roughly two hours.

Eaves said the middle school and high school staff did an amazing job of representing the clubs and organizing the eighth graders.