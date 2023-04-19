Last week, Fredericktown R-I announced early childhood special education teacher, Heather Ganime was chosen to receive the ARIS Thrive Grant for Autism Educators from Stages Learning.

The $10,000 grant is specifically designed to help students with autism by providing a comprehensive curriculum which outlines clear goals and tracking sheets for each child.

When applying for the grant, Gamine talked about the disadvantage Fredericktown has in comparison to larger districts. She said, the district and staff work very hard to make sure its students have every opportunity, but it still lacks the resources such as behavioral interventionists and extra speech pathologists.

Having been in education for 18 years, Gamine said she was surprised to hear about the grant through a learning stages email. She described it as "a sign from God" and was motivated to apply for it because she wanted to do more for her students.

"With special education there's a lot of paperwork required for each child and I need to balance all the paperwork with running a classroom," Gamine said. "This curriculum lays it all out. If your child is not at this level, you need to start here and this is what you need to do. This is their goal and here is your tracking sheet to track their progress. Once they've completed that, the next step is clearly outlined."

Gamine said, the curriculum looked perfect and she knew it could be a game changer for her students and the district.

In her application for the grant, Heather explained the limited resources available in the district and how the grant could benefit her students. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and how she didn't even know something like this existed, saying "This would be huge."

Gamine's application was one of four winners selected from 650 applicants nationwide. When she learned about her winning at a special education meeting last week, she was overjoyed and couldn't contain her excitement.

The grant will enable the district to provide an even more comprehensive and tailored approach to educating preschoolers, and possibly other ages, with autism. The tracking sheets will allow staff to keep a closer eye on each child's progress and provide appropriate interventions as needed.

The grant is provided by Stages Learning, an authority on autism education, that provides award-winning solutions that range from picture card sets and apps to the first and only comprehensive curriculum in the field. The Language Building: Academic Readiness Intervention System (ARIS) is the curriculum Gamine will receive.

Learning Stages describes its curriculum as easily adaptable, innovative and offers a complete destination for those seeking to improve the lives of learners with autism and other cognitive delays.

"It is wonderful to see teachers like Heather going the extra mile for our students," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "Teachers play a critical role in the lives of students and this grant is an excellent example of how funding can help bridge the gap between resources and needs."