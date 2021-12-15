Gammon promoted to Cap America Chief Executive Officer

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday, Mark Gammon, currently Cap America President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to CEO for the organization.

Gammon will assume the new role on January 1, 2022, the start of their new fiscal year. Cap America is a global organization employing 400 people.

Gammon succeeds founder and current CEO Phil Page, who, after thorough succession planning, has announced his decision to transition to Chairman of the Board for the company. The board members include Phil Page, Mary Page, Mark Gammon, Jon Page, Cory Cissell, Curt Carr and Wes Royer.

Beyond serving as a leader, Gammon brings unique perspectives, and his insight on the business environment is evident by growth the company has experienced under his guidance for the past five years, including being named as one of the Top 40 Suppliers and as a Greatest Companies to Work For winner within the promotional products industry.

“I am honored to assume this roll and grateful to Phil for his influence and guidance through this process," Gammon said. "It has been an incredible five years. We are well-positioned to expand opportunities for our clients and associates moving forward. This is a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome.”

“We are delighted that Mark has accepted this position," Page said. "His deep industry knowledge combined with the critical competencies evaluated for the selection of the position confirm our decision in his appointment. He has a proven track record of building high performing teams and can take justifiable pride in where the company stands today."

