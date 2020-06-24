Gans retiring from MAC Communications Department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Communications Professor Tony Gans is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since June 2000.

Gans earned his degrees from Miami of Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1976, and a master’s degree in Communications in 1978.

He says that a highpoint of his time at MAC was having the opportunity to create the Communications Department and then see over 100 students graduate from it. He’s proud that many have gone on to work in various roles within the media industry.

Before coming to MAC, he had a 20-year career as a PGA golf professional in Florida. That experience served him well as he started MAC’s first intercollegiate golf team in 2008. He coached the team for five years.

As for what he’ll miss about MAC, Gans says he’ll miss the friends he’s made and the feeling of “being part of something bigger than myself.”

He and his wife Sandy live in Farmington. They’ve been golf and fishing partners for over 25 years. Though he says “retirement is the great unknown,” Gans plans to check some items off his bucket list, work on his golf game and become involved in something that will benefit others.

