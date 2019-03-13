Try 3 months for $3

Do you always have extra produce and want to make some extra cash?

Saturday Farmers’ Market is the place to sell that extra produce. We will have a vendor meeting March 16, at 10 a.m. at Madison County Farm Supply. Whether you are interested in selling or just want to learn some great gardening tips, this meeting is for you. We will share our information, including how to keep deer out of your garden, and make plans for a great market year. 

Becoming a vendor for the season is easy. Fill out a short form and pay $10 to set up the entire May-October season. New this year is an emphasis on handmade crafts. We want to set aside the first Saturday of each month for craft vendors. Produce and baked goods will be available every Saturday and the crafts can be set up all the time as well, but we will put the spotlight on the wood crafts and other unique gift items the first Saturday each month.

If you just think you might be interested, come to the meeting. You might learn some useful information to make your gardening season better. We welcome anyone who just wants to talk gardening. Mark March 16, on your calendar and come see what all the fun is about. For more information, call Connie at 783-1543 or talk with Donna at the feed store.

