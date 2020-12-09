 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garrett Hawkins elected 15th President of Missouri Farm Bureau
0 comments
MISSOURI FARM BUREAU PRESS RELEASE

Garrett Hawkins elected 15th President of Missouri Farm Bureau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At Missouri Farm Bureau’s 105th Annual Meeting, voting delegates elected St. Clair County farmer Garrett Hawkins to serve as the organization's 15th President.

Hawkins has deep roots within Missouri Farm Bureau. He served as a MOFB Youth Ambassador and was active in Collegiate Farm Bureau at Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in Agricultural Business. He served as a MOFB summer legislative intern before leading the organization’s national lobbying efforts and policy development process for nearly 15 years as the director of national legislative programs. From 2017 to 2019, Hawkins served as deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Most recently, he served as an account manager for Rosen’s Inc., an agricultural chemical distribution company, helping independent ag retailers and their farmer customers in west-central and northwest Missouri.

“I'm incredibly humbled to serve Missouri Farm Bureau as President,” said Hawkins. "Our family made this decision together and we intend to serve together. We believe strongly in the grassroots mission of this organization and look forward to serving its members over the next two years."

Garrett and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Adelyn, Colton and Tate, are the third generation in the Hawkins family to own and operate the farm on which they live today. Their primary enterprise is beef cattle production. Agriculture runs deep in their families and spans livestock, row crop and dairy production.

The Hawkins family is deeply involved in their local community. They are active members of St. Clair County Farm Bureau and St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association. Garrett serves on the Ellett Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, the hospital his great uncle and aunt founded in the 1930s. He is a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Appleton City.

While speaking with voting delegates, Hawkins expressed a commitment to the organization’s grassroots, staying true to MOFB’s mission and rich tradition and proactively preparing for the future. His term begins immediately and will run for two years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doing what feels true
Democrat News

Doing what feels true

  • Updated

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University. 

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari
Obituaries

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari

  • Updated

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, th…

Randy Dale Hovis
Obituaries

Randy Dale Hovis

  • Updated

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Prest…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News