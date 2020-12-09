Garrett Hawkins elected 15th President of Missouri Farm Bureau

At Missouri Farm Bureau’s 105th Annual Meeting, voting delegates elected St. Clair County farmer Garrett Hawkins to serve as the organization's 15th President.
Hawkins has deep roots within Missouri Farm Bureau. He served as a MOFB Youth Ambassador and was active in Collegiate Farm Bureau at Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in Agricultural Business. He served as a MOFB summer legislative intern before leading the organization’s national lobbying efforts and policy development process for nearly 15 years as the director of national legislative programs. From 2017 to 2019, Hawkins served as deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Most recently, he served as an account manager for Rosen’s Inc., an agricultural chemical distribution company, helping independent ag retailers and their farmer customers in west-central and northwest Missouri.
“I'm incredibly humbled to serve Missouri Farm Bureau as President,” said Hawkins. "Our family made this decision together and we intend to serve together. We believe strongly in the grassroots mission of this organization and look forward to serving its members over the next two years."
Garrett and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Adelyn, Colton and Tate, are the third generation in the Hawkins family to own and operate the farm on which they live today. Their primary enterprise is beef cattle production. Agriculture runs deep in their families and spans livestock, row crop and dairy production.
The Hawkins family is deeply involved in their local community. They are active members of St. Clair County Farm Bureau and St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association. Garrett serves on the Ellett Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, the hospital his great uncle and aunt founded in the 1930s. He is a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Appleton City.
While speaking with voting delegates, Hawkins expressed a commitment to the organization’s grassroots, staying true to MOFB’s mission and rich tradition and proactively preparing for the future. His term begins immediately and will run for two years.
