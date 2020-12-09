Garrett Hawkins elected 15th President of Missouri Farm Bureau

At Missouri Farm Bureau’s 105th Annual Meeting, voting delegates elected St. Clair County farmer Garrett Hawkins to serve as the organization's 15th President.

Hawkins has deep roots within Missouri Farm Bureau. He served as a MOFB Youth Ambassador and was active in Collegiate Farm Bureau at Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in Agricultural Business. He served as a MOFB summer legislative intern before leading the organization’s national lobbying efforts and policy development process for nearly 15 years as the director of national legislative programs. From 2017 to 2019, Hawkins served as deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Most recently, he served as an account manager for Rosen’s Inc., an agricultural chemical distribution company, helping independent ag retailers and their farmer customers in west-central and northwest Missouri.

“I'm incredibly humbled to serve Missouri Farm Bureau as President,” said Hawkins. "Our family made this decision together and we intend to serve together. We believe strongly in the grassroots mission of this organization and look forward to serving its members over the next two years."