Gary Eugene Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Gary was born October 19, 1935 to Floyd and Dorothy Whitener of Marquand, Missouri.
October 19, 1957, Gary married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Nichols.
Mr. Whitener was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Whitener; his daughter Laura (Steve) Jamrozy of Washington D.C.; his daughter Lana (Brant) Deason of Lee’s Summit; his son Kerry (Kim) Whitener of Rogersville, Missouri; grandchildren Katie Jamrozy, Emily Deason, Rachel Jamrozy, Keegan Whitener; and step grandsons Nick Hurshman and Nathan Hurshman. Additional survivors include his brother Larry (Sandra) Whitener and sister Susan (Doug) Settle; niece Andrea Whitener; nephews Rodney Whitener, Wes Settle and Brandon Settle; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and his Uncle Tuck Homan, his life long buddy.
Gary graduated from Marquand-Zion High School in 1953. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956.
Gary applied and was accepted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in 1960. After graduating from the Patrol Academy in 1961, Gary started his career at Troop D in Springfield, Missouri. A long successful career in the MSHP led to promotions of Sergeant at Troop D, Lieutenant at Troop E in Poplar Bluff, Captain at Troop I in Rolla and then Major at GHQ in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gary retired from the MSHP in 1993 after 32 years of distinguished service.
Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and because of this, red was his favorite color. He could tell you large amounts of St. Louis Cardinals baseball facts. He was also a coin collector. His family believes there is a penny shortage in the United States due to his extensive penny collection.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Whitener Cemetery C/O Susan Settle, P.O. Box 238, Marquand, MO or to The MASTERS; 5287 Hwy 67 North; Poplar Bluff, MO 63901; www.themastersmo.org
Visitation for Mr. Whitener will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will be a family gathering at 10 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment will be at Whitener Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.