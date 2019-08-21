The Madison County Commissioners were visited by Andrew Danner of North Star Housing and Dennis Siders of Madison County Service Coordination, Monday during their weekly commission meeting.
The two attended the meeting along with the architect and designer for a plan to bring affordable housing to the county. They were there to ask for a letter of support showing Madison County is committed to the project and sees the need within the community.
Danner said North Star Housing works with a lot of non-profits across the state and has worked specifically with two other developmental disability boards in Missouri. He said this was how the company connected with Siders.
“We are providing them with the wherewithal to be able to put in for the application and understand the detailed process,” Danner said.
Danner said the application for funding is a competitive process with around 100 to 110 applications being received and only 25 to 30 being funded.
“It is not easy to get, so all the local support, all the commitment, everything we can line up behind it is really critical in showing the need,” Danner said. “What has got me many, many times is the lack of affordable housing here on top of the lowest per capita income in the state. What else bodes well for us is Governor Parson has a real big push to help rural communities and see housing in rural communities.”
In March, the Madison County Service Coordinators (MCSC) Board and the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) came together after they both realized the difficulties their clients were having. They created a partnership to provide more affordable housing in Fredericktown.
By July 2019, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership (MCAFP) was formed and consisted of two members from the MCSC Board, two members from the MCCDD Board and an independent community member.
Siders said 25 percent of the units would be set aside specifically for the developmentally disabled.
“They require us to follow through with that the entire time we are in compliance for the tax credit, so it will be a 20-year-plus commitment to the special needs and social services,” Danner said. “MCCDD and the new partnership they have formed will be its owner and general partner.”
Danner said, according to last year’s numbers, there was a 26 percent chance of being funded just by turning in an application.
“I think we are greater than 50 percent or I honestly wouldn’t be sitting here spending my time, effort and energy,” Danner said. “There are a lot of organizations that ask to do this because it’s so specialized, and we are one of a few companies that actually works. That’s what we are here for is to work with non-profits. I believe the likelihood of getting an application funded here is very, very high first time.”
The proposed project would be located in the Pine Castle Villa and consist of 40 units with 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom options. Units would all come equipped with a garage and be energy efficient to cut down on utility bills.
“We think it is located in a good spot, close to the hospital with good walk ability,” Danner said. “We are just here looking for a strong letter of support and commitment towards the project.”
Danner said applications are due September 30 with a public hearing set for the same day in St. Louis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.