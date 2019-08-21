{{featured_button_text}}
Danner visits with Commission

Andrew Danner from North Star Housing requests a letter of support from Madison County Commissioner Tom Stephens and Presiding Commissioner Jason Green.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Madison County Commissioners were visited by Andrew Danner of North Star Housing and Dennis Siders of Madison County Service Coordination, Monday during their weekly commission meeting.

The two attended the meeting along with the architect and designer for a plan to bring affordable housing to the county. They were there to ask for a letter of support showing Madison County is committed to the project and sees the need within the community.

Danner said North Star Housing works with a lot of non-profits across the state and has worked specifically with two other developmental disability boards in Missouri. He said this was how the company connected with Siders.

“We are providing them with the wherewithal to be able to put in for the application and understand the detailed process,” Danner said. 

Danner said the application for funding is a competitive process with around 100 to 110 applications being received and only 25 to 30 being funded.

“It is not easy to get, so all the local support, all the commitment, everything we can line up behind it is really critical in showing the need,” Danner said. “What has got me many, many times is the lack of affordable housing here on top of the lowest per capita income in the state. What else bodes well for us is Governor Parson has a real big push to help rural communities and see housing in rural communities.”

In March, the Madison County Service Coordinators (MCSC) Board and the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) came together after they both realized the difficulties their clients were having. They created a partnership to provide more affordable housing in Fredericktown.

By July 2019, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership (MCAFP) was formed and consisted of two members from the MCSC Board, two members from the MCCDD Board and an independent community member.

Siders said 25 percent of the units would be set aside specifically for the developmentally disabled.

“They require us to follow through with that the entire time we are in compliance for the tax credit, so it will be a 20-year-plus commitment to the special needs and social services,” Danner said. “MCCDD and the new partnership they have formed will be its owner and general partner.”

Danner said, according to last year’s numbers, there was a 26 percent chance of being funded just by turning in an application.

“I think we are greater than 50 percent or I honestly wouldn’t be sitting here spending my time, effort and energy,” Danner said. “There are a lot of organizations that ask to do this because it’s so specialized, and we are one of a few companies that actually works. That’s what we are here for is to work with non-profits. I believe the likelihood of getting an application funded here is very, very high first time.”

The proposed project would be located in the Pine Castle Villa and consist of 40 units with 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom options. Units would all come equipped with a garage and be energy efficient to cut down on utility bills. 

“We think it is located in a good spot, close to the hospital with good walk ability,” Danner said. “We are just here looking for a strong letter of support and commitment towards the project.”

Danner said applications are due September 30 with a public hearing set for the same day in St. Louis.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

