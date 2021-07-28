 Skip to main content
Gavel passes to new Rotary President
Rotary President Gerry Stephens receives a certificate of recognition and passes the gavel for the new year to his successor Jim Thal.

The Fredericktown Rotary Club met July 19, at the Black River Electric Cooperative conference room.

At the meeting, retiring Rotary President Gerry Stephens received a certificate of recognition for his outstanding service in 2020. Stephens then passed the gavel for the new year to his successor Jim Thal.

Brian Hornbostel, who is the new co-owner of Thal's Hardware Store and Madison County Heating and Cooling, presented the evening's program.

