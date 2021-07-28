Gavel passes to new Rotary President

The Fredericktown Rotary Club met July 19, at the Black River Electric Cooperative conference room.
At the meeting, retiring Rotary President Gerry Stephens received a certificate of recognition for his outstanding service in 2020. Stephens then passed the gavel for the new year to his successor Jim Thal.
Brian Hornbostel, who is the new co-owner of Thal's Hardware Store and Madison County Heating and Cooling, presented the evening's program.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today