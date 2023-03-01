February 6, three members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter traveled to Jackson with their FFA advisors for the Area Officer Interviews and selection night.

Gavin Graham interviewed for the 2023-24 Area 15 FFA Officer team. Gavin was elected as Area 15 President for the upcoming year. Donnie Laut and Pakey Matthews served as area delegates for the evening where they, along with other students from the area, chapters served as the interview committee for officer selections.

In addition to the Area Officer Interviews State Degree applications were reviewed and Area Proficiency Award selections were made. The following students filled out proficiency award applications based on their Supervised Agriculture Experience Program (SAEP): Ashley Avalos, Agriculture Education-1st place, Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement-2nd place, Ag Sales Entrepreneurship- Gavin Graham-1st place, Beef Production Placement, Gavin Graham-2nd place, Gavin Graham-Diversified Ag Production-2nd place, Addie Shetley, Environmental Science-1st place, Sera Tarkington-Equine Sci Placement-1st place, Donnie Laut-Forage Production-1st place, Forest Management & Products-Leah Thompson-1st place, Food Service-Terri Duffell- 2nd place, Goat Production-Pakey Matthews-1st place, Wyatt Underwood-Landscape Management-1st place, Lane Mathes-Turf-Grass Management-1st place, and Emma Wengler- Diversified Livestock Production-1st place.

All students who received 1st place at the area level will compete at the Missouri State FFA Convention this spring.