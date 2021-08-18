Gearing up for class

Barton said it takes a lot of help to make the event a success. She said volunteers include everyone from school staff and students, school board members, individuals and businesses.

"There are so many people that make this event possible, I do not know where to start and I apologize in advance if I have forgotten someone," Barton said. "We would like to thank everyone in our community for being so generous in making the Stuff the Bus event a big success. Thank you to Cap America for donating all the backpacks again this year. Thank you to the Lion's Club and Salvation Army for their donations again this year."

Barton said a big thanks goes to the ladies at the Madison County Health Department, Anne Barnes and Maria Weekly for helping to coordinate the event and to United Way of Southeast Missouri and Walmart for hosting Stuff the Bus. She would also like to thank SEMO Prevention Resource Center for providing free bags with drug prevention resources and the Families Flourishing FredMO team members for providing information during the event.

"I love being part of the Back to School Fair for many reasons," Barton said. "I love reconnecting with our students and their caregivers after our summer break. It is also a great time to meet new students coming to our building along with their caregivers. My favorite part though is seeing the excitement in the students' eyes when they get handed their brand new backpack full of new school supplies."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

