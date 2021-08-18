Gearing up for class

Students from both Fredericktown R-I and Marquand-Zion R-VI School Districts will be back in classes next week. The districts, along with some help from the community, wanted to make sure all of their students had access to the supplies needed to start the school year off on the right foot.
The Back to School Fair, Aug. 12, was able to supply 120 students with a back to school starter pack. Most common items included in the backpack are paper, pencils, scissors, folders, highlighters, etc.
"We had another successful year," R-I Social Worker Dana Barton said. "Every donation matters and is much appreciated. This is a very giving community and we are very fortunate for that."
Many of the school supplies were collected during the Stuff the Bus event, Aug. 7, but other monetary donations were made as well as items placed in drop boxes at Dollar Tree and Dollar General.
Barton said the districts were fortunate enough to have supplies and money left over to continue helping students throughout the year.
"The supplies that are left over are split between buildings and Marquand-Zion to use for students in need throughout the school year," Barton said. "The school social worker stores the items and distributes them as needed. Students move in and out of our district, students lose or forget items at home, and school supplies should not be on their list of worries as long as we have the ability to provide for them."
Barton said it takes a lot of help to make the event a success. She said volunteers include everyone from school staff and students, school board members, individuals and businesses.
"There are so many people that make this event possible, I do not know where to start and I apologize in advance if I have forgotten someone," Barton said. "We would like to thank everyone in our community for being so generous in making the Stuff the Bus event a big success. Thank you to Cap America for donating all the backpacks again this year. Thank you to the Lion's Club and Salvation Army for their donations again this year."
Barton said a big thanks goes to the ladies at the Madison County Health Department, Anne Barnes and Maria Weekly for helping to coordinate the event and to United Way of Southeast Missouri and Walmart for hosting Stuff the Bus. She would also like to thank SEMO Prevention Resource Center for providing free bags with drug prevention resources and the Families Flourishing FredMO team members for providing information during the event.
"I love being part of the Back to School Fair for many reasons," Barton said. "I love reconnecting with our students and their caregivers after our summer break. It is also a great time to meet new students coming to our building along with their caregivers. My favorite part though is seeing the excitement in the students' eyes when they get handed their brand new backpack full of new school supplies."
