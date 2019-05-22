{{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, the Missouri General Assembly truly agreed and finally passed an all-encompassing agriculture bill that includes provisions on industrial hemp. In a 131-6 vote from the House, it now heads to the governor’s desk.

Championed by agricultural co-chair Rep. Francis, the bill updates the language in Missouri statute to be consistent with the standards laid out in the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill.

“I’m happy for the agricultural community in the state of Missouri,” Francis said. “It will offer opportunities we have not seen for decades. It has the opportunity of becoming a crop which could economically benefit farmers here in our state.”

The newly approved provisions repeal the pilot program and remove the acreage restrictions on the cultivating hemp. It also brings Missouri’s statutes in line with federal requirements.

Farmers would be required to undergo a background check, obtain a permit from the Department of Agriculture, and submit to random testing of the crop.

Under an emergency clause and upon the Governor’s signature universities will be allowed to plant and research hemp starting this year.

