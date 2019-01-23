The General Assembly has entered the second week of the 2019 legislative session. After the swearing in ceremony and Legislative Ball last week, we welcome the newly sworn in senators as they begin their first legislative session. I feel privileged to continue to represent the people of the 27th Senatorial District, and I am eager to work with my fellow senators, on both sides of the aisle, to bring about positive change in our state.
For this week’s column, I want to inform you of some of the legislation I have proposed for the 2019 legislative session.
Senate Bill 14 – This bill adds that in child custody arrangements where each parent is awarded equal time, giving the child equal or approximately equal access to each parent is in the best interest of the child. In addition, this bill provides exceptions for cases where equal time between parents is determined to not be in the best interest for the child. This act is substantially similar to Senate Bill 645, and was voted on by the Seniors, Families and Children Committee in February 2018.
Senate Bill 15 – This legislation extends the prohibition of texting while driving to drivers of all ages, not only those under the age of 22.
Senate Bill 85 – This proposal extends the deadline to the end of the month for sales tax filing instead of the twentieth day of the month.
Senate Bill 86 – This bill establishes the Senior Services Growth and Development Program to provide additional funding for senior service agencies. Beginning in 2020, the Department of Revenue will take part of the tax collected from certain health insurance companies and associations and put it into a special fund for local senior services agencies. This legislation will not affect or alter the amount of funding used for schools.
Senate Bill 87 – This proposal reauthorizes the option for taxpayers to donate a portion of their income tax refund to the Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund, and extends this option until December 31, 2024. This act is named Sahara’s Law in honor of a 13-year-old girl who sadly passed away from brain cancer. It aims to maintain funding for pediatric cancer research.
Senate Bill 156 – This bill reforms workers’ compensation proceedings. It also allows for the Second Injury Fund (SIF) to issue payments for all death benefits and ongoing medical expenses prior to any liability set forth in the priority schedule.
Senate Bill 157 – Under current law, changes cannot be made to the unemployment benefits account of an employer with respect to the unemployment benefits paid to any individual unless that individual has been employed for longer than the probationary period of 28 days. This act extends the probationary period to 90 days.
Senate Bill 168 – In any request for proposal (RFP) by a school district, this legislation creates new requirements for contract bidding. Under the legislation, any product sought out by an RFP may be specified, provided that the request does not specify a proprietary product and that it does not require action by specific individuals. In addition, it also requires that school districts shall accept bids from at least three vendors who supply substantially similar products at similar costs.
These bills are only some of the legislation I have filed for the 2019 legislative session. I look forward to sharing the other proposals with you in next week’s column. I am happy to answer your questions about these bills and other issues you may have regarding state government. You may write me at the State Capitol or email me at wayne.wallingford@senate.mo.gov.
I always appreciate hearing your comments, opinions, and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-2459. You may write me at Wayne Wallingford, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101, or email at wayne.wallingford@senate.mo.gov or www.senate.mo.gov/wallingford.
