Genetics virtual talk at library

"Essentially, it was out of one of those databases where they found a distant relative from an old rape kit and then they started building the genealogy of this person by going through public records," Borecki said. "People have actually been arrested and prosecuted based on that kind of detective work."

Borecki said stories like these raise questions regarding the consent forms signed when participating in things such as 23andMe. She said you give consent to having your DNA in a database to help look for long lost relatives but it can also be used in these situations.

"If it is a law enforcement person that is looking for a perpetrator of a crime you just signed over permission," Borecki said. "That is the thing about genetics, it's not just all about you. If I sign a test that I want to look at my disposition to alzheimers, that information also impacts my children."

Borecki said she plans to talk more about consent forms and the basic genetics which allows places such as 23andMe to assess your genetic roots. She said she is really surprised by how many people are interested in understanding something about their genetic roots.