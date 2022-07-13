Geocaching and orienteering

Missouri State Parks and Jackson Depew will teach an important skill—maps and compasses.

You’ll sharpen your skills through interactive group activities. You’ll feel more confident hiking through the woods after this event. This event is best for ages 10 and older. No batteries required.

The program will be held at:

• Arcadia Valley Sports Complex, Wednesday, July 20, at 10 AM;

• Azalea Park, Thursday, July 21, at 10 AM.

Robotics

Robotics fuses computer science, design, and coding. Does this branch of science seem like a handful? No worries! Unlock the mystery of robotics with Taylor Hartwig, a local educator who will guide us through an introduction to robotics.

The program will be held at

Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Wednesday, July 13 th , at 10 AM

, at 10 AM Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Wednesday, July 13th, at 2 PM