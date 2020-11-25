Georgia runoffs could impact Missouri farmers

Election Day has come and gone for Missourians but its final impact is still uncertain.

While President Trump has not conceded the presidential race, he continues to trail in the vote count. If this holds true and Joe Biden becomes President, his proposed agenda could significantly affect the agriculture community. But realistically, Biden would only be able to enact the most aggressive parts of his agenda if Congress is on his side.

Given the current status of the election, we will not know the final power balance until January. Control of the U.S. Senate will come down to the results of the two runoff elections held Jan. 5 in Georgia. If Democrats win both seats, they would secure a 50-50 partisan split. This tie would be broken by the sitting Vice President. If this person is now-Senator Kamala Harris, we could be in for some significant changes to current law.

For farmers, one of the biggest unknowns is the future of tax law. Agriculturalists have long fought against the Estate Tax, also known as the Death Tax. This harsh and punitive tax disproportionately affects farm families. They often have modest liquid assets but many acres of land that has appreciated over their years of hard work and slim margins. If they get hit with this tax, grieving families often have to sell off substantial portions of the family farm just to pay Uncle Sam.