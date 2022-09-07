German conversation class at Ozark Regional Library

Learn Intro to German Conversation with Bill Durham, a local polyglot, at Ozark Regional Library.
This will be an introduction to German for travelers. This program is best for ages 13 and up. To sign up for this program, call or visit the library. Spaces are limited, so register today.
The program will be held at:
• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m.
• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
This German class has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.