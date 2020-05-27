Get hooked on fishing with MDC Free Fishing Days June 6 and 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days June 6 and 7.

During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag. Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required before and after June 6 and 7, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect. MDC temporarily suspended requirements for fishing permits from March 27 through April 15.