Get new MDC hunting, fishing, spring turkey, and Wildlife Code booklets

Missouri hunters, trappers, anglers, and others can get free copies of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s updated booklets on spring turkey hunting, hunting and trapping, fishing, and the Wildlife Code of Missouri. The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more.

MDC’s new booklets on 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information, Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations, Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations, and the Wildlife Code of Missouri are available for free at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold.

Get booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search box at the top of the homepage, or through these specific links:

• 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information

• Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/summary-missouri-hunting-and-trapping-regulations

• Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations