Get outside in June with MDC Cape Nature Center’s kayak fishing, creek crawl events

Get a jump on summertime and discover nature this month with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free in-person event lineup focused on kayak fishing, nature art, and a creek crawl!
• Botanical Paper | June 10, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Making paper from scratch is a difficult process but recreating from recycled paper is easy – and fun. Not only can you reuse what you would normally throw away, but you can also use your creativity to make something unique from something old. Get ready to incorporate some natural materials to make your very own beautiful and botanical paper. All art supplies will be provided by MDC.
• Native Plant Prints | June 19, from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Registration period: May 21 - June 18)
Wildflowers splash amazing colors across our landscape. And even though the colors are more subdued in nature, they still can create stunning prints. Be prepared to collect and use that same beauty to make your own paper prints to frame, take home, and display. All art supplies will be provided by MDC.
• Kayak Fishing at Lake Tywappity | June 26, from 9 a.m. – noon at Tywappity Community Lake
Take a break from the usual Saturday routine and enjoy a morning in the sun on beautiful Tywappity Lake. What better way to appreciate the sights and sounds of nature than with a fishing rod in your hand? This program is designed for new anglers and new kayakers -- or both!
Participants are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment, but all necessary gear will be supplied by MDC. Kayaking instruction will be presented to all; you may then choose to go alone or spend time with an instructor to learn the basics of fishing from a kayak. Bait, lures, kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets will be provided, alongside knowledgeable MDC staff to help you try for the “big one.”
Attendees age 16 and older are required to possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Participants are asked to meet at the boat launch off Highway RA near Chaffee, with a water bottle, snacks or lunch, and weather appropriate clothing and sunscreen.
• Creek Crawl | June 26, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Old Plantation Access
Join MDC to explore Whitewater Creek and discover some of the cool creatures that call it home. Nets and containers for aquatic animal observation will be supplied. Participants are asked to meet at the north parking lot at Old Plantation Access. You can also register for a ride-with-us program that meets at the Cape Nature Center at noon. And be sure to come dressed to be in the creek with clothes and shoes that can get wet (no flip-flops or Crocs, please).
All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are strongly recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:
• Stay home if you’re sick.
• Wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer.
• Be considerate of others.
Questions about these events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.
Check out MDC’s other free June events here, and be on the lookout for more in-person events to register for in July.
Advance registration is required for all programs and can be completed here. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218. For more information on MDC or to contact MDC offices, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov.
Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.