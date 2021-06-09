Get outside in June with MDC Cape Nature Center’s kayak fishing, creek crawl events

Participants are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment, but all necessary gear will be supplied by MDC. Kayaking instruction will be presented to all; you may then choose to go alone or spend time with an instructor to learn the basics of fishing from a kayak. Bait, lures, kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets will be provided, alongside knowledgeable MDC staff to help you try for the “big one.”

Attendees age 16 and older are required to possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Participants are asked to meet at the boat launch off Highway RA near Chaffee, with a water bottle, snacks or lunch, and weather appropriate clothing and sunscreen.

• Creek Crawl | June 26, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Old Plantation Access

Join MDC to explore Whitewater Creek and discover some of the cool creatures that call it home. Nets and containers for aquatic animal observation will be supplied. Participants are asked to meet at the north parking lot at Old Plantation Access. You can also register for a ride-with-us program that meets at the Cape Nature Center at noon. And be sure to come dressed to be in the creek with clothes and shoes that can get wet (no flip-flops or Crocs, please).