Getting the hogs out

At the March 17 meeting of East Ozarks Audubon Society, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods being used to eliminate feral swine. The program, held at the Farmington Public Library, is free and open to the public. A social with refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Mingo Refuge is working in partnership with other federal and state agencies to eradicate feral hogs from Missouri – and they are having major success. Last year, aerial hunting in one day took out a total of 127 hogs in just 6 hours, but modern trapping techniques are proving to be even more effective, especially in areas of heavy tree and brush coverage.

A recent study found mammal and bird communities are 26% less diverse in forests where feral pigs are present. Hogs consume ground-nesting birds such as turkeys, ovenbirds, and killdeer. They also compete with deer for acorns and soft mast, and occasionally even kill adult deer. They are hosts for at least 32 diseases and their feces contaminate water supplies. Even human health is at risk: outbreaks of E.coli in spinach and lettuce have been traced to feral hogs defecating in farm fields and butchering hog carcasses has been linked to human contraction of hepatitis and brucellosis. And they cost millions every year in major agricultural damage.

