Eddleman Kick's Off Summer Speaker Series

Genealogist Bill Eddleman kicked off the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library's Summer Speakers Series with his discussion "How to Get the Most Out of Cemeteries," June 6. Eddleman is the associate director at the State Historical Society of Missouri located in Cape Girardeau which has five other locations to assist in genealogical research. His talk discussed the types of cemeteries, biggest misconceptions, where to find your ancestors burial sites, locating cemetery information and more. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
