The Fredericktown R-I School District will say farewell to High School Principal Craig Gibbs at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Last week, Valle Catholic Schools in Ste. Genevieve announced via a Facebook post the appointment of Gibbs as its new high school principal.

Gibbs who has been in education for 27 years has spent the last nine as an administrator at Fredericktown R-I. He served as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director for four years and the last five as High School Principal.

"I would like to thank the Board of Education for giving me the opportunity to join the Fredericktown R-1 school district back in May of 2014," Gibbs said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, building relationships with students, staff, and community members. I am thankful for all of the memories that my family was able to make here and will always be thankful for my time here.

"I wish the entire Fredericktown School District nothing but the best moving forward. I am excited for my wife (Carla) and I on retiring from public education and look forward to the new challenges as this new chapter begins."

Carla Gibbs, is also a beloved teacher and counselor at Fredericktown R-I. She will be retiring at the end of this year after 30 years in education.

Carla and Craig have two daughters, Sydney (25) and Lauren (19).

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey thanked Gibbs for his dedication and 9 years of service to the R-I District and its students. Starkey said Gibbs always put the students first and was instrumental in getting the high school gym, soccer field, football field and track improvements completed.