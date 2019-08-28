July 28, the Girl Scouts of Madison County Troop 72049 completed its 2018-2019 year.
The girls had many different opportunities to participate in several different events throughout the year to earn badges. They kicked the year off by holding a car wash at Auto Zone. The girls were able to raise a good amount of money for their troop. The girls who participated and earned their badge in this event were Autumn Musket, Laney Walker, Dayja Barton, Allison Yearian, Carly Richardson, Casey Adams, Cameron Adams, Bella Stephens, Libby Jenkins, Jayden Jenkins, Aliza Cox, Kenzie Holder and Kailey Holder.
The next event was a presentation on the history of the American Flag, presented by Major Michael Stearley. Major Stearley taught the girls some important facts about the flag, and he was also able to teach them how to fold the flag. The girls who earned this badge were Autumn Musket, Jaice Reichard, Bella Stephens, Tracy Jenkins, Libby Jenkins, Jayden Jenkins, Kenzie Holder, Kailey Holder, Michelle Scott, Aliza Cox, Dayja Barton, Sophie King, Casey Adams, Cameron Adams, Brynn Leach, Brianna Bailey, Brittyn Leach, Brae Leach.
The girls took an afternoon to go caroling to the local nursing homes and residential care facilities. They were able to put smiles on the residents' faces at each facility. Earning this badge were Autumn Musket, Jaice Reichard, Laney Walker, Tracy Jenkins, Libby Jenkins, Jayden Jenkins, Sophie King, Michelle Scott, Aliza Cox, Mia Byerly, Cameron Adams, Casey Adams, Brianna Schutte, Adriana Huckaba, Bailey Cureton,
This past spring the Madison County Girl Scouts were able to get involved with the community garden, located behind NAPA in Fredericktown. The girls worked hard pulling weeds, cleaning flower beds and then planting the different vegetables. The girls decided to make their community project to where the whole community can come get what is grown as it becomes available. This will save families who really need that extra help. The determined girls who participated in this huge project were Autumn Musket, Jaice Reichard, Laney Walker, Sophie King, Carly Richardson, Keeley Walker, Tracy Jenkins, Libby Jenkins, Jayden Jenkins, Holly Baker, Adrianne Huckaba, Mia Byerly, Kenzie Holder, Kailey Holder, Brittney Snow, and Erica Jordan.
Everyone thinks of one thing when they hear about a Girl Scout and that is, “when am I going to get my cookies?” We had a few girls who went above and beyond what we could have asked them. Selling 150+ were Adrienne Huckaba, Autumn Musket, Brittyn Leach, Brynn Leach, Carly Richardson, Jaice Reichard and Sophie King. Selling 200+ were Aliza Cox, Brae Leach, and Laney Walker. There were two girls in the troop who sold 300+ boxes of cookies and they were Zetta Matlock and Brianna Schutte. Our highest cookie seller for the year was Zetta Matlock. We could not be prouder of her.
We also honored our girls who play in sports/dance/gymnastics. In dance, we have Brynn Leach, Brea Leach, Brittyn Leach, Mia Byerly, Kailey Holder, Aliza Cox. Cameron Adams participated in gymnastics while Kenzie Holder did cheerleading. In softball we had, Jaice Reichard, Kailey Holder, Kenzie Holder. Playing soccer were Mia Byerly, and Jaice Reichard. Then we had one girl step out of the box and joined the football team and that was Laney Walker.
There were some fun patches the girls were able to earn while continuing to work on their main badges. Juniors completed Social Butterfly, Inside Government, Cookie CEO, Independence, Practice with a Purpose and the Girl Scout Way. Brownies earned, meet my Customer, My Best Self, Celebrating Community, Making Friends, The Girl Scout Way, and My Promise, My Faith. Cadets earned Business Plan, The Girl Scout Way, Comic Artist, Financing My Dreams, Finding Common Ground, Budgeting. Daisy’s Completed their petals, which include Honest and Fair, Friendly and Helpful, Considerate and Caring, Courageous and Strong, Responsible for What I say and Do, Respect myself and others, Respect Authority, Use Resources Wisely, Make the World a Better Place, and Be a Sister to every Girl Scout.
This upcoming year we have may different events planned like taking a tour of Fort Leonard Wood for Veterans Day, an ambulance tour along with a hike at Elephant Rocks.
October 10, we have a dietitian coming into speak with the girls about making healthy food choices and how the food we chose affects us. We will also be attending Boo at the Zoo at the St. Louis Zoo. Once again, we will be caroling to the residents at nursing homes and residential care facilities, and much, much more.
