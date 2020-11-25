Thanksgiving Day is upon us.
My, how this year is flying by. Some may think that this has been the worst year possible, so what is there to ‘give thanks’ about.
Let me tell you a story about a family who lived in Holland, during the time the German Gestapo marched on the streets of their town, arresting Jews and sending them to concentration camps. This family was smuggling Jews to safety after hiding them behind an artificial wall in their home.
The father was arrested and died ten days later. The daughters were taken to Ravensbruck, a women’s concentration camp, where one of them died. The surviving daughter, Corrie ten Boom, wrote a book called “The Hiding Place,” which was later made into a movie. After Corrie was released, she traveled the world speaking about her experiences. She carried with her a piece of tapestry to illustrate that God rules over darkness and works out His purposes in all things. On the back of the tapestry were knots and the pattern was chaotic. But Corrie would say that this is like life; full of scares, bumps, knots, strings, and things that looked ugly. Then, as she flipped the cloth over, it revealed a beautiful pattern of a crown. At this point, she would recite her poem: Life is But a Weaving.
“Not till the loom is silent and the shuttles cease to fly
Will God unroll the canvas and reveal the reason why.
The dark threads are as needful in the weaver’s skillful hand
As the threads of gold and silver in the pattern He has planned.
He knows, He loves, He cares; nothing this truth can dim.
He gives the very best to those who leave the choice to Him”
Many of you may feel like you are going through the worst time you have ever experienced. Things may seem bleak, hopeless, devastating, absolutely unreal. Yet, we can always look around and see someone who is experiencing something even worse than we.
Our responsibility is to uplift, encourage, and help those who need us.
Also, we need to intentionally dwell on the blessings for which we can and should "give thanks." Are you alive? Are you healthy? Do you have food, a home, clothing, hot water, a shower or bath, friends, family, a job? Maybe you don’t have everything you might like, but all of us are more blessed than we might want to admit or believe.
On Thanksgiving this year, with all the turmoil that may be around us, let’s not dwell on the negative or ugliness. Let us instead take additional time to "give thanks" for all we have and ask our Heavenly Father to forgive us for not being as grateful as we should.
May God bless each and every one of you and HAPPY THANKSGIVING from me to you.
