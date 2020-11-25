The dark threads are as needful in the weaver’s skillful hand

As the threads of gold and silver in the pattern He has planned.

He knows, He loves, He cares; nothing this truth can dim.

He gives the very best to those who leave the choice to Him”

Many of you may feel like you are going through the worst time you have ever experienced. Things may seem bleak, hopeless, devastating, absolutely unreal. Yet, we can always look around and see someone who is experiencing something even worse than we.

Our responsibility is to uplift, encourage, and help those who need us.

Also, we need to intentionally dwell on the blessings for which we can and should "give thanks." Are you alive? Are you healthy? Do you have food, a home, clothing, hot water, a shower or bath, friends, family, a job? Maybe you don’t have everything you might like, but all of us are more blessed than we might want to admit or believe.