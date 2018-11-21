Try 3 months for $3

I have a few questions for each of you.

As you are preparing for this Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend, how has your overall attitude been? If you’ve already made your shopping lists, are you aggravated by all the"‘extras" you usually buy because this is a special meal? Or are you grateful for the opportunity to have family together and maybe serving a little more than usual? Maybe just consider that many people don’t even have family with which to celebrate.

When you go to get your groceries, are you frustrated because of the parking and crowds in the stores, or are you thankful you even have a place to shop and find what you need? There certainly are those who may have no means of transportation and very few choices of what to buy.

As you are cleaning your home, are you grateful for a warm, cozy home in which to live or does it mean just another chore that needs to be done before company comes? Do we stop to even consider those who are homeless?

If you are traveling to celebrate at relatives for the holiday, are you anticipating with joy the time you will enjoy together, or is it such an inconvenience that you are already dreading it?

I think maybe in reading my questions you get my "drift." Our attitudes can make all the difference in the world how our days may go. I guess that’s a big difference between a pessimist and an optimist: gratitude and thankfulness. Of course this is true of every day, not just holidays.

When we are willing to approach each and every situation or day with a positive and productive attitude, rather than one of "doom and gloom," you might be surprised how pleasant and rewarding they can be. Of course, we all have times that are difficult and trying, but when we take those times and turn them into opportunities for which to be grateful, our life and the lives of those around us will be forever changed.

The Holy Bible tells us that in ALL things, we are to be grateful. We are to anxious for nothing, but in everything with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto Him. Do you think for one minute our Heavenly Father doesn’t know and understand what you are going through? Let’s try our very best to always have grateful and thankful hearts and by doing so, make those around us see the love that God has for them as well.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone, and God bless.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments