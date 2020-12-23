Glenn D. Roderick, 92, died Friday December 11, 2020 at his residence near Matthews, Missouri. He was born April 7, 1928 in Oroville, California, a son of Lewis David Roderick and Lula Irene (Slobig) Roderick.

Mr. Roderick married Martha Vanetta Trail in 1965, in Reno, Nevada. She preceded him in death September 27, 2008.

Also preceding Mr. Roderick in death were his parents; son Larry Roderick; daughter Glenda Roderick; an infant grandson; and sister Irene Beebe.

Survivors include daughters Judy Lee of Idaho and Joan Pero of Matthews; son Robert Roderick and wife Shirrell of Idaho and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Glenn was a self employed logger. He enjoyed his job and loved being outdoors and spending time with his family.

A graveside service was held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Sikeston Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri with Lucas Polk officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Missouri.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.