A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Go and be kind

Dove

There is a show on television that I really enjoy watching, when and if I remember the time it comes on.

It is called Random Acts. They are a group of people that have come together with varied ideas of things they can do to surprise unsuspecting people. Some of their acts are just small like giving children balloons, or handing out $20 bills to someone they have seen being kind to someone else.

Other ‘acts’ have been much larger. Giving a special needs person their hearts desire by parachuting from an airplane with an instructor. Furnishing an apartment or home for a family that has lost everything. Setting up a musical performance for a talented young person. The entire group is made up of varied talented people that are energetic and enthusiastic about what they are doing. Their company has a warehouse full of donated items from their community that can be used to provide whatever is needed to achieve their goals. The last episode I watched was to honor a woman who had started a small business to provide ballgowns for young women wishing to go to a prom or formal party. It grew so much that she now has thousands of gowns that have been donated and hundreds of young women who have benefited from her kindness.

It doesn’t take much time or money or effort for all of us to become involved in "going and being kind" to others. The Holy Bible instructs us to "Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you."

Think of what you can do to reach out and surprise someone by being kind. Recently I received a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers from a couple, totally unexpected. It was just to brighten my day and boy did it ever. It was a snowy day and when I opened the door to receive them, I couldn’t help but smile and then shed some tears of gratitude and joy for their thoughtfulness.

You might even come up with an idea that others would be willing to help you with. Let’s become more conscious of what we can do to brighten the day for someone else. With the world in the turmoil that it is, a smile, a little joy, and a "random act" could make all the difference in the world for someone, somewhere.

