We usually think of setting new goals or resolutions at the beginning of a new year.
Sometimes they last a week, sometimes a month, but unless we are truly dedicated to our commitment of achieving, we will forget our target and move on to something else.
We are just beginning a new season of this year with warmer temperatures, longer days of sunshine, and hopefully more energy. I’m wondering if any of you have set some goals of what you would like to achieve during this time. One of my daughters asked me over the weekend if I had considered what goals I would like to achieve around the house. First of all, at my age, getting up and getting around in a decent manner without any major setbacks is probably a big achievement. Honestly, I am very thankful and grateful that I am blessed to be in good health, so I am not complaining one bit. But, I definitely realized what she had in mind. Actually, I had been thinking about some projects that I would like to get completed. Although I am not able to do many of these, at least for me to find someone who can get them done would be a plus.
I think of athletes that are working towards goals that they have set for themselves; basketball finals, baseball beginning, track and field, Olympic tryouts, etc. Each of these individuals or teams have specific goals they have set for themselves and they work hard to achieve their desired results.
Possibly we set our goals too high and then are disappointed when we don’t reach those levels. Or we set the standard too low and become satisfied with the results rather than pushing ourselves to achieve more.
Have you set any goals for yourselves for the remainder of the year? Are you working toward them? Or do you even have any‘goals?
Goals are demanding and challenging and will always be met with opposition. Yet our mission is to stay focused, do the best we can, achieve the most, learn from our mishaps or failures, and continue to strive forward. And along the way, let’s uplift, encourage, and support those who might be struggling to achieve their goals. We never know what a kind word may accomplish in the life of another.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net