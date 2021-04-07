We are just beginning a new season of this year with warmer temperatures, longer days of sunshine, and hopefully more energy. I’m wondering if any of you have set some goals of what you would like to achieve during this time. One of my daughters asked me over the weekend if I had considered what goals I would like to achieve around the house. First of all, at my age, getting up and getting around in a decent manner without any major setbacks is probably a big achievement. Honestly, I am very thankful and grateful that I am blessed to be in good health, so I am not complaining one bit. But, I definitely realized what she had in mind. Actually, I had been thinking about some projects that I would like to get completed. Although I am not able to do many of these, at least for me to find someone who can get them done would be a plus.