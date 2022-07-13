Last month I had the privilege of returning to the place I spent my summers as a child and teenager.

Back in the late 30's, my parents bought some property in the mountains of North Carolina. It had a small log cabin with a tin roof and dirt floor. As time passed, they made the cabin into a two bedroom house.

After all of us children were grown and married, they added another house to the property where the grandchildren and great grandchildren could come and stay and visit. It is out in the country, quiet and peaceful, and a perfect place to rest and relax.

There are wild huckleberries, blackberries, cherry trees, and beautiful mountain laurel and other flowering bushes everywhere. While sitting out in the rocking chairs on the front porch or on the porch swing, one can watch the wild turkeys peck their way down the pasture to the creek. Deer come out of the woods every day and frolic in the field as they make their way to the creek as well.

To top off my stay, two black bears came walking up the driveway on their way to the woods. Of course one decided to stand on his hind feet, reach up and grab the lowest branches of the cherry tree and proceed to eat all the cherries he could possibly find.

Family members were there with me enjoying all the sights and sounds and reminding us of days gone by and memories that will last a lifetime. I'm afraid all too often we get so caught up in the present and the hustle and bustle of now that we tend to forget about "going back" to a more quiet, relaxed, and simpler time of life.

Don't ever forget your childhood and the joys you had growing up. Maybe some were tough and hard, but you made it through and it helped you become the person you are today. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the hills of North Carolina and I'll certainly be "going back" again, the Lord willing.