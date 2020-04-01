Going for a cruise

Jessica Holland was also an important person in promoting the event. She made it clear to everyone there would be no group gatherings and no one was to leave their vehicles.

Just like Hoover, Holland remembers cruising through town as a teenager every Friday night, driving the same path they took during this cruise.

"Everyone would have music playing, and you may occasionally stop and share a 'hello' from across the road," Holland said. "The plan is to not have any close contact and to just enjoy an evening out seeing everyone and still keeping distance."

Holland said they thought it would lighten moods and boost morale.

"I feel like doing something like this that gets us out to see everyone, yet keeps us at a safe distance, will make everyone feel together," Holland said. "Just the planning and discussion about the event has brought people together and stirred up memories of our little town."

Holland said she loves Fredericktown and has spent her entire life there.