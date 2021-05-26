Going for gold

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.
The athletes, Justice Bowman, Caraline Davis, Emily Houart, Caleb Kelley, Dilana Kennedy, Abby Roach, Ayden Kemp, Tayte Kemp and Drake Tallevast were accompanied by student council members Laci Francis, Emiliee Goldsmith, Shayan Russom, Lexi Stamp, Emma Lewis, Emma Revelle, Andrew Starkey, Hunter Hennen, Rylie Rehkop, McCoy Clark, Linley Rehkop and Julianna Miller who were there to be their buddies along the way and just have some fun.
The athletes competed against seven other schools, North County, Bismark, Farmington, West County, Kingston, Arcadia Valley, and Park Hills Central, in events such as standing or running long jump, softball throw, 50 meter run and 100 meter run.
"Our student athletes get very excited for all and any upcoming Special Olympics events," Fredericktown R-I Director of Special Education Shawnnett Williams said. "They get excited to showcase their skills in the events that are picked and above all else, have fun doing so."
When asked why they love to participate, most of the athletes said it was because it was fun and you get to win medals.
The Fredericktown bus was full of a lot of shiny medals on the way home from the event, May 11, as all of the Fredericktown athletes were winners.
The medals were pretty but did not even make the list of favorite parts of the day. When asked, the athletes said things such as spending a fun day with friends, playing games, running, being with their buddy and meeting Wonder Woman, Anna and Spiderman.
"I was very proud of our athletes and buddies that day," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "Not only in their performance but in the sportsmanship that was shown. They represented the Fredericktown R-I School District very well in their character, skills and efforts."
Fredericktown has been participating in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics since it started in May of 2016.
"Our special education athletes work very hard to prepare for the events, and I think that good healthy competition among other MAAA school athletes is very important and exciting for our students," Allen said. "This is a great time for students to build friendships and enjoy the excitement that comes with competition as well as the feeling of success that comes with hard work."
"This event is important because it gives these student athletes a platform to show off their athletic skills that they have been working very hard to improve on," Williams said. "They all love to compete, and win or lose, these athletes are always grateful that they were given the opportunity."
Allen said, it is a blessing for all who take part in Special Olympics as it gives opportunities for those students to take pride in the district as well as exhibit their talents.
"I am beyond grateful for the dedication and love of our special education team coaches and teachers," Allen said. "They value all students, provide guidance and support, and encourage them to work hard to reach their goals. As an educator on the Blackcat Team, I can, without a doubt, say that working with students is not a job, it's a joy. When they work hard, we celebrate big."
Allen said Fredericktown R-I is blessed with the best of the best when it comes to teachers, staff and students.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter at the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com