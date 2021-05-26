Going for gold

The medals were pretty but did not even make the list of favorite parts of the day. When asked, the athletes said things such as spending a fun day with friends, playing games, running, being with their buddy and meeting Wonder Woman, Anna and Spiderman.

"I was very proud of our athletes and buddies that day," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "Not only in their performance but in the sportsmanship that was shown. They represented the Fredericktown R-I School District very well in their character, skills and efforts."

Fredericktown has been participating in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics since it started in May of 2016.

"Our special education athletes work very hard to prepare for the events, and I think that good healthy competition among other MAAA school athletes is very important and exciting for our students," Allen said. "This is a great time for students to build friendships and enjoy the excitement that comes with competition as well as the feeling of success that comes with hard work."

"This event is important because it gives these student athletes a platform to show off their athletic skills that they have been working very hard to improve on," Williams said. "They all love to compete, and win or lose, these athletes are always grateful that they were given the opportunity."