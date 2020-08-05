Going to the drive-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big screen, a starry sky and the rolling hills of Madison County are just a few of the highlights of being out at Little River Farm People for their new Drive-In.

David and Karen Whitener decided to hold the movie nights at their farm to offer something for families to do. The original idea was to have them in the fall, but when COVID changed everything Karen said she thought families may need something to do.

"When I was a kid drive-in movies were the bomb," Karen said. "You went. It was so great you had the think thing you pulled off the little speaker and you sat there and it sounded atrocious but that was the funnest thing on the planet to do."

Karen said she had originally been in talks with Tim Smith about holding scary movie nights in the fall and ended up purchasing his equipment and getting the licensing to hold the public views.

"We had the equipment and then COVID, honestly if it had not been for COVID I'm not sure it would have grown to this," Karen said. "I was like, everyone is stuck at home right now, not totally stuck, but this is something they might possibly want to do."

Karen said her family had been watching movies in the evenings almost every night and that was when she realized other people may want to come earlier than fall.