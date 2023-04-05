The Fredericktown High School golf team competed in a tri-match March 28, at Terre Du Lac, finishing second.

Central won with a score of 181. The Cats shot 184, and West County shot 211.

The Cats' Braxton Neel won medalist honors with a low score of 38.

Braydon McMinn shot 43, Tanner Berrey - 50, Grant Thompson - 53, Carson Buford - 56, and Jackson Smith - 74.

March 29, the Cats finished tenth out of 15 teas in the North County Raider Invitational Tournament with a team score of 386.

Individual Blackcats' results out of 59 players were: McMinn 16th, Neel 32nd, Thompson 44th, and Berrey 56th. The best ball team of Thompson and Berrey finished 11th out of 15 teams. The scramble team of Buford and Smith finished 11th out of 15 as well.