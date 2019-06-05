When a member of the community is diagnosed with cancer, Madison County has a way of coming together and being there to help in whatever way possible.
Scott Robart was diagnosed with cancer in March. The disease quickly spread throughout his body, requiring many treatments and trips away from home. Despite doing all he could Scott, lost his fight on May 13.
While the battle itself was short it was still very difficult and has left the family with lingering medical and travel costs.
Those close to Scott including his girlfriend Donna, three children, many friends and members of the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge decided the best way to celebrate Scott's life and help his family would be to throw an event. The fundraiser will include a dinner, drinks, music, silent auction, raffles, etc. but there will also be a slide show of photos to bring back memories for some and for others introduce them to Scott.
The event will be at 1 p.m., June 15 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge located at 411 Burris St.
Todd Sauter describes himself as Scott's "future step son-in-law" but as you listen to him talk it was obvious they already felt like family.
"We decided to have a benefit because Scott was one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back," Sauter said. "People like that are rare. When you find them, you've got to hang on to them. If they need something, you've got to be there for them."
Sauter said Scott never asked him for anything and he was one of those guys that no matter what you did, you could never repay him.
"I'm pretty confident that I speak for all of his friends and family when I say, I'll be damned if I'm not going to try," Sauter said. "When the idea of a benefit came up, we didn't have to search for people. They just showed up, ready to work."
Sauter said they will auction off a deer stand and compound bow at the event and there will be raffles.
"The local businesses have been very supportive and have donated many items," Sauter said. "We're even prepared to have a live auction in the event any high-dollar items make their way in the door. I feel like someone is going to step up and donate something really special like a boat, car, four wheeler, side-by-side or an exotic vacation. Just not sure who's going to come through for us."
The event is sure to set a welcoming tone just as Scott did on the many Friday and Saturday nights Sauter remembers spending at his home sharing meals, having drinks, playing cards, shooting pool and telling stories.
"Every memory I have of Scott is positive," Sauter said. "He always seemed glad to see me, and he rarely had a bad thing to say. Sure, some people he liked more than others, but he would generally say nothing than say something bad about, or to, someone else."
Sauter said he is going to miss Scott and all the memories they missed out on making.
"Scott was supposed to build my dream home," Sauter said. "At the end of the day, it wasn't about the home as much as it was about the memories he and I would have made building it and enjoying it once it was done."
Sauter said Scott was one of the best carpenters he knew and that the home would have been built well.
"But when all is said and done, it was more about building our friendship than it was about a house," Sauter said. "Everything else is just lumber, nails and worn-out tools."
Sauter said Scott was an extremely hard worker who started his day early and often ended it late.
The "Scott's Fight is Our Fight" event will be a way to celebrate Scott and to work hard and play hard just as he did throughout his life.
For more information about the event contact Mary O'Brien at 314-313-5760 or at maryeo123@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.