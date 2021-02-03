'Good things will come'

Settle said, once the contract is ready, it will go to the board of alderman for approval and then things should start to take place.

"I know many people are excited to see this project get started," Settle said. "This is a facility that has been needed for quite some time for both the fire and police departments. They are both out of room in the buildings they currently have. I feel the wait has about come to an end, and it's almost time to get started."

Power

"One last thing I would like to add, a topic that always seems to get a lot of attention, is the loss of power in our city," Settle said. "We do have our share of issues, but our electrical system is not in terrible condition."

Settle said, if power goes out on a street or two, or just a couple houses, it is probably a city issue and city crews will fix it as soon as they can get there and find the problem. He said, if power is out over the whole city, it is usually a main feeder line that serves the city.

"We do not have any control over this line," Settle said. "The city expresses our concern to the owner of these lines frequently but we are one small drop in a very large bucket of water."