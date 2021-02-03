Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle sat down with the Democrat News to give an update on some of the city's past and present projects. A few hot topics he chose to discuss are the sports complex, the new meter change out program, roads and sidewalks, the public safety building, municipal pool and the city's response to power outages.
"It has been said many times from different people that the year 2020 was a wash, a bad year from the start, with all the illness and problems that have occurred throughout the year," Settle said. "I may have to agree but, maybe with a small amount of luck, hopefully 2021 will start to get back to normal and good things will come for the City of Fredericktown as well as the people who live here."
Sports Complex
"I know there is a lot of people who think the sports complex will never get finished, but I can assure you we are working on it all the time," Settle said. "It seems like we hit road blocks on this adventure every time we try to move forward, but this project is for sure moving in the right direction."
Settle said for the past year the focus has been on the fields themselves.
"The fields have been treated with several types of fertilizers and grass seed to get them as green and thick as possible before people begin to play on them," Settle said. "It has paid off. The grass really looks good and the infields are clean and free of weeds and species we do not want in our fields."
Settle said the city is currently working on getting a concession stand and restrooms installed with hopes that lighting will be installed at the same time.
"We are keeping our fingers crossed with hopes it will be ready to play ball on this spring," Settle said.
Municipal Pool
"The swimming pool will open this year following a year of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Settle said. "Even though COVID is still here, there is a point where life has to go on and people want some normality in their lives."
Settle said city crews are currently tending to some maintenance issues which needed to be addressed both for looks and usefulness.
"All the repairs to the pool floor were done last year in the early spring because we thought we would be open as normal, but the COVID said otherwise," Settle said. "As of right now everything is on schedule and as long as there is not some unforeseen issue, the pool should be ready to use when the weather gets warm."
Settle said the city will begin searching for staff to help with the pool duties very soon.
Utility Meters
"We started the water and electric meter change out process last June and they are still working diligently on this," Settle said. "I know this has caused a few minutes of aggravation for some while they are switching the meters out but in the long run this will be a great thing for both the city and its residents."
Settle said, during the switch over the city has already found that some residents had small water leaks or other issues of which the home owners were not aware of and could then have fixed.
"Even a very small leak will add up over time so it is good to keep an eye on your water usage," Settle said. "These new meters have the ability to read at any time from the office at City Hall and will keep track of when the usage has taken place down to the minute."
Settle said, if you would have a major water break and were unaware the system should throw a red flag saying you are using more water than normal and it could be checked out.
"In the end, this could save some citizens a lot of money," Settle said. "The city employees are not done with this project, but they are starting to see the end of the tunnel."
Settle said crews hope to finish the meter installations in the next couple months.
Roads and Sidewalks
"The city is planning on changing out a couple of old water mains this year," Settle said. "These are lines that seem to break every year and have been problems for a long time."
Settle said a whole new line will be installed along certain streets and residents will be connected to it once it is completed.
"The plan is, after these lines are finished, we are wanting to overlay these streets with asphalt," Settle said. "There are a couple of other streets we are planning to try and overlay also that do not require work beneath the surface of the street."
Settle said the city is also working on getting some funds through a grant to try and put new sidewalks along Garrett St. and North Chamber Dr.
"These sidewalks will give children a place to walk to school along with the residents of the New Morning Apartments, Wagner Residential and Cherokee Trail Apartments," Settle said. "This has been needed for many years and, with any luck, maybe this will be the year."
Public Safety Building
"A lot of people have questions about the public safety building, the fire house, and why we have not started building this yet," Settle said. "Rest assured, it is on its way, and we are still planning on this getting started in the spring of this year, as long as everything goes correctly."
Settle said the citizens passed a 1/2 cent sales tax called Prop P to build the building and those funds are being collected and placed into an account for the project.
"Our plans were to save at least ten percent of the anticipated cost of the project before we started and we have well exceeded that amount," Settle said. "We are just waiting on the architect along with the city's attorney to get the contract and such to a standard of near perfection."
Settle said, once the contract is ready, it will go to the board of alderman for approval and then things should start to take place.
"I know many people are excited to see this project get started," Settle said. "This is a facility that has been needed for quite some time for both the fire and police departments. They are both out of room in the buildings they currently have. I feel the wait has about come to an end, and it's almost time to get started."
Power
"One last thing I would like to add, a topic that always seems to get a lot of attention, is the loss of power in our city," Settle said. "We do have our share of issues, but our electrical system is not in terrible condition."
Settle said, if power goes out on a street or two, or just a couple houses, it is probably a city issue and city crews will fix it as soon as they can get there and find the problem. He said, if power is out over the whole city, it is usually a main feeder line that serves the city.
"We do not have any control over this line," Settle said. "The city expresses our concern to the owner of these lines frequently but we are one small drop in a very large bucket of water."
Settle said, the owner of the lines talks about replacing the problem lines but it does not seem to ever get done.
"A lot of people think we get our electric from Black River Electric or Ameren but this is not so," Settle said. "We get our electric from a group of service organizations that represent municipally-owned electric utilities referred to as MPUA. The electric is generated from different power plants around the state and then it is transmitted to us through transmission lines owned by another source."
