The Oak Grove Church is sponsoring a gospel singing at 6 p.m., Aug. 13, at Bethel Tabernacle in Roselle.

There is no admission. A love offering will be taken.

All proceeds go to the Madison and Iron County Food Banks. Help put food on the shelves for those in need.

If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, call Bro. Larry at 573-783-5916.