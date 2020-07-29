Governor announces $1 million coworking and incubator grant program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Mike Parson announced a new coworking and incubator grant which will provide $1 million for eligible Missouri-based non-profit corporation and university-sponsored coworking and incubator facilities.

“Supporting Missouri’s entrepreneurs and startup companies is key to our economy,” Governor Parson said. “These individuals are not only developing innovative products but also businesses that will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of our state.”

The Coworking and Incubator Grant will be administered by the Missouri Technology Corporation and uses CARES Act funding to assist the state’s coworking and incubator facilities as they support economic recovery during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Missouri’s entrepreneurs play a critical role in the state’s economy,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “By supporting these coworking facilities, we are connecting entrepreneurs with resources that will help their companies and products be successful.”