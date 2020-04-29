Governor announces first phase of 'Show Me Strong Recovery' plan to begin May 4

4. Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data

This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery.

During phase one of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases. There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.

Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.

“All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being,” Governor Parson said. “Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.”

This will be a deliberate and data-driven process that allows for flexibility based on changing situations.