Governor directs nearly $50 million to aid in broadband expansion, COVID-19 response

What state leaders are saying about these programs:

“Improving Missouri’s digital infrastructure is essential to the resiliency of our economy in this pandemic and beyond,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “By providing these essential resources, we are better able to work toward economic recovery, and help Missourians prosper.”

“Our public colleges and universities have been working hard to help all students gain access to remote learning. We are grateful there is funding to address these issues. We know going forward this will continue to be important to reduce barriers for our students as they persevere in their studies,” said Zora Mulligan, Commissioner of Higher Education.

“Ensuring Missouri students have equitable access to the tools necessary to advance their learning at anytime and anyplace must remain a priority for our state,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.

“We are extremely excited about the partnership being forged between Missouri Telehealth Network and the Missouri Department of Economic Development that will allow us to better serve the health care needs of the citizens of Missouri,” said Richard J. Barohn, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs at the University of Missouri.