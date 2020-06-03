Governor extends Phase 1 of ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ plan through June 15

“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results, and we are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars,” Governor Parson said. “We are extending Phase 1 not because Missouri has taken steps back, but because we want to continue the progress we’ve made and make sure we are fully prepared for Phase 2.”

During Phase 1, citizens may re-engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases.

There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families. Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the health order are followed.

Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.

To view the full public health order, click here. For additional guidelines and frequently asked questions, click here. More information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan can be found at showmestrong.mo.gov.