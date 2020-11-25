Governor extends State of Emergency in Missouri

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Missouri and across the Midwest, Governor Mike Parson Nov. 19 signed Executive Order 20-19 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021.

This will allow continued flexibility in deploying critical resources around the state as well as the continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and easing of regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the extreme COVID-19 outbreak our country is currently experiencing,” Governor Parson said. “If we do not slow the spread of the virus, our health care system will quickly become overwhelmed. This creates a major risk not only for COVID-19 patients but anyone requiring health care support, from emergency situations such as car accidents to the treatment of serious health conditions such as cancer.”

“Missouri is at a turning point, and if we are going to change the outcome, we must change our behavior,” Governor Parson continued.