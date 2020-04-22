Governor gives update on public schools, federal funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In his April 15 COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven gave an update on K-12 schools following last week’s announcement that all Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

“We understand this news was difficult for students, families, and educators,” Governor Parson said. “This was not an easy decision, but we believe it was the right decision to not only continue protecting the health and safety of Missouri students and teachers, but also to give educators time to transition into longer-term remote teaching and learning solutions.”

“We know remote learning looks different in every district across the state, and I want to thank all of our educators, as well as our families at home, for stepping up and finding creative ways to continue educating our students during this difficult time,” Governor Parson added.

April 13, Missouri received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education that it will receive $208 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help K-12 schools respond to COVID-19 related needs. These dollars will help Missouri schools address the digital divide that the state is currently experiencing as well as remote teaching and learning challenges and lost learning time.