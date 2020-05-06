Governor highlights “Show Me Strong Recovery” Pillars as Missouri reopens

Missouri has also significantly expanded its testing capacity and continues to receive and ship PPE across the state each day. Just today, the SEMA warehouse received 134,000 bio-hazard bags that will allow for the safe disposal of contaminated PPE and other materials. In all, the state has ordered nearly $40 million worth of PPE and has already shipped approximately 2 million pieces of PPE to local partners, including nearly 300,000 N95 respirator masks, 450,000 face shields, and 200,000 surgical masks.

Additionally, the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System will be able to decontaminate up to 80,000 respirators masks within 24 hours. The Missouri National Guard will be collecting contaminated masks from around the state, which will be decontaminated and made safe for re-use.

“As Monday approaches, I know many people are excited, but I want to remind everyone that this is not the flip of a switch,” Governor Parson said Friday. “ Coronavirus is not gone, and we must continue to be proactive and maintain social distancing to protect not only ourselves but everyone around us.”

Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman and Missouri Department of Agriculture also joined today’s briefing to give an update on their respective departments.

Office of Administration