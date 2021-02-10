Governor highlights successes in vaccine administration

Additionally, two targeted vaccination teams are operational in both St. Louis and Kansas City (four teams total). These teams have been deployed to help vaccinate critical populations in areas that are considered “vaccine deserts.” These populations face limited health care access, travel capacity constraints, and other disparities that inhibit access to vaccines.

Targeted vaccination teams have identified these populations and are working with local clergies to arrange initial vaccinations for up to 500 Missourians per team each week.

“Some want to push the narrative that we are not adequately supporting vaccine efforts for our urban populations, specifically in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions, but that is simply not true,” Governor Parson said. “Our targeted vaccination teams are working tirelessly to support critical populations, and high throughput metro hospitals are receiving shipments of Missouri's allotted vaccine doses that reflect the large regional populations they serve.”

In addition to the state's efforts, the federal government announced a new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program last week. This program will allocate a limited number of vaccines to a limited number of participating pharmacies across the nation.