Governor Parson announces $46 million in child care funding to support Missouri providers and working families

• $12.8 million will fund Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefits through December 2021 for parents who work, attend school, or train for work with an income from 138 to 215 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), even if they previously did not qualify for the Child Care Subsidy program. Missouri families qualifying for a Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefit receive an 80 percent subsidy benefit if their income is between 138 to 176 percent of the FPL or a 60 percent subsidy benefit if their income is from 177 to 215 percent of the FPL.

• $8.5 million will fund fulltime child care subsidy benefits through May 2021 for working parents with eligible school-aged students who are not attending in person.

“Governor Parson has been extremely supportive of quality child care for all Missouri families, and especially now during COVID-19,” said Missouri Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball. “We know this additional funding is very welcome news to our families and those child care providers who are keeping children safe while parents work.”

Missourians in need of information on Child Care Subsidy, Food Stamp, Medicaid, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.