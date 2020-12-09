Governor Parson announces partnership with Health Care Services Company to expand statewide hospital capacity

“The state’s new partnership with Vizient will allow rapid deployment of staff to support hospital capacity in all regions of the state,” said Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn. “In the days and weeks ahead, these agency staff workers will provide essential support to our hospitals. We thank Governor Parson for his efforts to deliver these skilled caregivers to help address the staff shortages that present a threat to hospitals’ capacity to provide care to the critically ill.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office has worked closely with MHA, infectious disease doctors, and numerous other health care providers across the state to monitor Missouri’s health care system and ensure adequate resources and capacity.

Since March, the state has waived over 600 regulations, including many to help hospitals and health care providers with staffing needs and other COVID-19 challenges. Missouri has also granted and secured numerous other waivers to expand hospital capabilities and allow more personnel to care for COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, the state has distributed more than 50 million units of PPE, allocated over $5 million to expand broadband for telehealth across the state, and removed barriers to allow doctors to treat more patients through telemedicine.

