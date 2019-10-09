{{featured_button_text}}
Governor Mike Parson and Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe have announced attendance for this year’s Missouri State Fair reached 337,112 individuals, showing the importance of the Fair to the Show-Me State.

As a third generation farmer and dedicated fairgoer, Governor Parson commends the commissioners, State Fair team members, exhibitors, fairgoers, volunteers, sponsors, media, and vendors who made this year’s Fair a success. Governor Parson shared his family memories in an open letter to those that bring more than 30,000 exhibits to the Fair each year.

“For more than a century, the Missouri State Fair has been second to none, showcasing the best of Missouri agriculture. We are proud it has stayed focused on our state’s number one industry year after year,” Governor Parson said. “Even with this year’s strong storms and severe flooding, our farmers and ranchers have remained committed to sustaining Missouri’s agricultural roots and keeping the industry strong for future generations.”

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson visited the Missouri State Fair again this year for a multi-day, 15-stop tour of many of the Fair’s biggest attractions, including a roundtable discussion with members of the Missouri FFA Association and Missouri 4-H.

"With more than 4,000 youth participating in this year’s Fair, it’s important that our focus remains on the next generation," Governor Parson said.

The Missouri State Fair is a customizable experience for all fairgoers. For some, their tradition might be enjoying a meal at the Missouri Beef House or Pork Place before taking the kids to see some free entertainment. For others, summer vacation culminates at the fairgrounds with livestock shows. For more than 750 FFA members, the Fair is a time where they come together to bring awareness to food insecurity and pack meals for families in need as part of the Fair's Drive to Feed Kids.

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson packed 1,740 meals along with many other Missouri elected officials and agriculture leaders. A total of 128,460 meals for families of six were packed this year, feeding 770,760 people.

In the nine years the State Fair has hosted the food drive, it has donated more than 60 tons of food.

“There is no other event that brings more people together in our state to celebrate agriculture than the Missouri State Fair,” Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said. “I’m so proud of the State Fair team who works countless hours and remains dedicated to showcasing agriculture to all fairgoers.”

“Governor Parson and First Lady Parson have both been lifelong fans of the Missouri State Fair,” Missouri State Fair Director Wolfe said. “It’s important to have leaders at every level – from the Governor’s Office to each local 4-H and FFA chapter – appreciate what the Fair can do to promote Missouri agriculture. We are proud to have such strong supporters and friends in Governor Parson and First Lady Parson.”

The 2020 Fair will take place August 13-23 in Sedalia. To learn more about the Missouri State Fair, visit MoStateFair.com

