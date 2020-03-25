Governor Parson directs DHSS Director to require social distancing statewide

Building on Missouri’s efforts to address COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson has directed Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing.

The Order includes new measures to protect the health and safety of Missouri citizens and frontline workers.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop, this is a critical step in protecting the health and safety of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all citizens to practice social distancing and abide by this order, which is backed by intense deliberation and knowledge.”

The Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, finding it necessary to protect public health and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, pursuant to the authority granted under section 192.020, RSMo, hereby orders the following:

1. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, every person in the State of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people. For purposes of this Order, “social gatherings” shall mean any planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together more than ten (10) people in a single space at the same time.